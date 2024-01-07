NBSTC starts land bank project: Reclaims over 100 acres for dev

Jalpaiguri: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has undertaken the initiative to establish a land bank by consolidating vacant land and reclaiming encroached land belonging to the corporation.



The process of identifying these lands has already commenced, with the total land size estimated to be more than 100 acres. While most of the land was physically occupied, it was not legally registered in the corporation’s name. The process of acquiring legal ownership of these lands in the name of the corporation has been initiated. Once all the land is recovered, the corporation plans to create a land bank and share the information with the state government.

Parthi Pratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC, stated: “We are currently identifying and reporting on lands under corporation, vacant lands, and encroached lands to the state government. This is in line with a government policy to compile a list of lands under the authority of each department for future use. Therefore, the corporation has taken the initiative to restore and consolidate these lands into a land bank. The government is exploring possibilities such as constructing terminus, housing, and markets through the PPP model. Proposals have already been submitted by the corporation, and the government will decide on the allocation of these lands and potential funding.”

Additionally, Roy mentioned the implementation of an e-ticket system to enhance the travel experience for passengers using NBSTC buses. An official agreement has been reached with an organization, and the implementation of this system is currently underway.

According to NBSTC sources, 68 locations from Ultadanga in Kolkata to Cooch Behar have been identified where land is either occupied or lying vacant. Three significant plots in Ultadanga are currently under scrutiny, with one leased to a private company on the left-hand side, subject to ongoing litigation.

One of the remaining one plots is currently unutilized, while the other hosts a corporation depot. Other identified areas include 4 acres near Tinbatti More in Siliguri, 8 acres near Himul Factory, and additional lands in Malda, Dalkhola, Krishnanagar, Jangipur, Ranaghat, Shiuri, and Cooch Behar, totaling 68 identified lands.