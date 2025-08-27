NBSTC staff under scanner for ‘cannabis smuggling’; 6 suspended, 7 transferred

Cooch Behar: Allegations of cannabis smuggling involving employees of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) have triggered a major controversy. Authorities have already suspended six employees and transferred seven others in connection with the case.

Over the past six months, police have seized large quantities of cannabis from NBSTC buses on at least 20 occasions. In most of these cases, the alleged owners of the bags went untraced, raising serious doubts about the involvement of drivers and conductors. Disturbingly, the same buses have been found carrying such consignments multiple times within a single month, sending shockwaves through the corporation.

According to sources, some employees allegedly accept money to transport packets discreetly handed over by smugglers, with specific drop-off locations provided. The lure of quick earnings—far more than their regular monthly wages—has reportedly pushed a section of drivers and conductors towards the illegal trade.

So far, four conductors and two drivers have been suspended, while at least seven staff members have been transferred. However, the NBSTC has not officially released the names of those penalised. Authorities have also instructed security personnel to conduct strict checks of buses at depots and en route.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy confirmed the disciplinary measures. “Several such incidents have taken place recently. Police have recovered bags from our buses on multiple occasions. Security guards have now been directed to carry out thorough inspections of every bus.

The police will identify those directly involved. But if such consignments are repeatedly found in the same bus, the driver and conductor cannot escape responsibility,” he said.

Roy further stated that six employees have already been suspended following internal investigations, while several others have been shifted from their postings. “I will request the police to take stronger action so that such incidents are not repeated,” he added.