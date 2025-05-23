NBSTC set to launch bus service to Digha Jagannath Dham from May 28

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is set to introduce a new Volvo bus service connecting various cities in North Bengal to the Jagannath Dham in Digha. The service will commence from Jalpaiguri on May 28, with a special 25 percent discount on fares available until June 15.

The announcement was made by NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy during a press conference held on Thursday. He said that six Volvo buses, recently provided by the state Transport department, were formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Fulbari on Tuesday. These luxury buses are scheduled to begin passenger operations from next week.

The buses will operate twice a week from six major cities of North Bengal — Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Raiganj and Malda — to Digha via Kolkata.

The service from Cooch Behar will run on Mondays and Fridays with a fare of Rs 2160. From Alipurduar, the service will be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and the fare is fixed at Rs 2150. Buses from Jalpaiguri will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with a fare of Rs 1920. The Siliguri service is scheduled for Thursdays and Sundays, priced at Rs 1800. From Raiganj, buses will depart on Mondays and Fridays, with a fare of Rs 1380, while the service from Malda will run on Tuesdays and Saturdays at Rs 1220.

Roy stated that the newly introduced service is part of the government’s initiative to improve long-distance travel options for the people of North Bengal.

Passengers can book tickets online through the NBSTC website, at bus depots, or through leading private online booking platforms. He added that the Volvo buses are equipped with amenities such as drinking water and blankets to ensure passenger comfort.

“We are hopeful that this initiative, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will significantly benefit the people of North Bengal.

Further enhancements to the service are also being considered,” Roy said.