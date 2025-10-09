NBSTC runs special buses to help tourists reach Kolkata

Siliguri: In the wake of heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides across the hills and the Dooars region of North Bengal, hundreds of people, including a large number of tourists, were left stranded in various areas. Responding swiftly to the crisis, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) operated additional bus services, including special buses, to ferry stranded passengers from Siliguri to Kolkata.

Between September 5 to 7, a total of 40 buses operated on the Siliguri–Kolkata route — out of which 24 were special services and 16 scheduled services — helping around 1,800 passengers reach Kolkata safely.

Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of NBSTC shared these details at a press conference held in Siliguri on

Thursday. “Keeping the crisis situation in mind, we arranged these extra services. Most of the 1,800 passengers were tourists, and we are happy to have assisted them.

However, our scheduled services in the hills and Dooars have been severely hampered due to the floods, which we are working to restore,” Roy said.

The NBSTC has also begun efforts to normalise regular bus operations in the flood-affected hill and Dooars regions.

A review meeting was held on Thursday, attended by Roy and other senior officials, to discuss the restoration process. According to NBSTC sources, 25 bus services in the hills and Dooars had been disrupted by the floods. So far, 15 services have been restored, and efforts are underway to resume the remaining services.

During the press briefing, Roy also criticised the Union government for its alleged inaction in controlling air and rail fares during the crisis.

“Airfares have skyrocketed, and rail tickets are unavailable. The Union government has done nothing to ease the suffering of the victims,”

he said.