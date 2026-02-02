NBSTC rolls out 47 special bus services for exams

Cooch Behar: With the Madhyamik (Secondary) examinations set to begin on Monday, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), in coordination with the administration, has arranged special bus services to ensure hassle-free travel for examinees. The High Madrasah examinations have already commenced on January 29.

A total of 47 special buses are being operated across North Bengal during the examination period. NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said that additional buses have been deployed in the Dooars region, keeping in mind the large number of students appearing for the examinations.

“The initiative has been taken so that no examinee faces transport-related problems while reaching the examination venues,” Roy said. The Madhyamik examinations will be conducted from February 2 to February 12. This year, the number of candidates in Cooch Behar district has increased significantly. Official figures show that 44,500 students will appear for the 2026 Madhyamik examinations in the district, nearly 10,000 more than last year. Of them, 20,500 are male and 24,000 are female candidates.

Jayanta Kumar Pal, convener of the Madhyamik examinations in the district, said that examinees must enter the examination centres by 10:00 am. The examinations will begin at 10:45 am and conclude at 2:00 pm. Electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside examination halls, though transparent clipboards will be permitted.