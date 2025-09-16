NBSTC Raiganj depot turns bus scrap into art for Biswakarma Puja

Raiganj: In a remarkable display of creativity, employees of the Raiganj depot of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) are crafting intricate models from scrap parts of old buses as part of their Biswakarma Puja celebrations. These innovative exhibits are designed to captivate visitors of all ages and add a unique charm to the annual festivities.

The models on display include imaginative creations such as Kailash rock, a “Safe Drive Save Life” concept, a tiger with a bone stuck in its throat and a crane, a ghost and a beggar. All the models will be acting with automation. These carefully designed displays aim not only to attract the general public but also to particularly entertain children. The event is poised to be a major highlight of this year’s Biswakarma Puja, drawing crowds eager to experience the ingenuity of NBSTC’s workforce.

Visitors can start exploring the models from Wednesday as the Puja premises open for the public. The tradition of celebrating Biswakarma Puja at the Raiganj depot spans over fifty years and has become a major cultural attraction in the region. Mridul Sarkar, an NBSTC employee, said: “The tradition has always aimed to entertain both children and the elderly, making sure the Puja remains a significant attraction during the festival. Retired employees also with skilled craftsmanship actively participate in preparing these unique models.”

Ashok Sarkar, a retired NBSTC worker, has been voluntarily contributing for the past 10 years, said: “Even after retirement, I continue to work on these models as it brings me immense satisfaction, especially knowing that children enjoy these creations during the Puja.”

Pranab Basak, an employee at the Raiganj depot, added: “All models are crafted by our workshop employees. Starting Wednesday, people from across the district as well as neighbouring areas like South Dinajpur and Malda will visit the depot to witness this exclusive exhibition of artistic scrap models.”