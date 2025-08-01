NBSTC launches volvo bus service between Balurghat, Digha

BALURGHAT: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) inaugurated a new Volvo bus service connecting Balurghat to Digha on Friday.

The launch event was held at the Balurghat NBSTC bus stand in the presence of NBSTC chairman Partha

Pratim Roy. According to NBSTC officials, the air-conditioned Volvo service will operate twice a week. From Balurghat, the bus will depart every Tuesday and Saturday at 6:50 pm. The bus will depart from Digha at 2 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays. After arriving in Kolkata, the same bus will continue its onward journey to Balurghat from the

NBSTC depot at 7 pm.

The new service aims to improve long-distance travel facilities for residents of South Dinajpur and enhance tourist connectivity to popular destinations like Digha.

Speaking at the launch, NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “This initiative is part of our commitment to expanding affordable and comfortable travel options for the people of North Bengal. The Balurghat–Digha Volvo service will significantly benefit tourists and regular passengers by providing a safe and convenient mode of transportation.”