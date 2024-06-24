NBSTC launches first CNG bus

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation has launched its first CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) bus in North Bengal. Chairman Partha Pratim Roy inaugurated these CNG buses at the Cooch Behar Central Bus Terminus on Monday. Initially, two CNG buses will operate from Cooch Behar to Siliguri. Plans are underway to introduce more CNG buses on different routes gradually.



Chairman Partha Pratim Roy stated: “We have received a total of Rs 13 crore from the state government, which has been allocated for acquiring 30 CNG buses. Each bus costs approximately Rs 44 lakh. Currently, two buses have been received and the remaining 28 buses are expected before the Puja festival. The introduction of these CNG vehicles will be beneficial for our operations. While a diesel bus costs Rs 22 per kilometre to operate, a CNG bus costs Rs 16. Once the gas pipeline installation is complete, we can source gas from various locations, further reducing operational costs.”