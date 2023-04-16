NBSTC launches 5 chartered buses on seven routes

Siliguri: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) launched chartered buses for the convenience of tourists on the occasion of Bengali New Year. A total of 5 buses will initially operate regularly on 7 routes to the Hills, including Darjeeling Bus Stand, Kurseong and Kalimpong from April 20. Later, the buses will run on 60 routes, including areas of Dooars.



“During the busy tourist season, drivers ask for high fares at NJP and Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus. Many such complaints were made regarding this as the tourists face problems. Chartered buses have been launched keeping this in mind. In these buses, tourists will be able to reach their destinations without any hassle, that too, paying a reasonable fare,” said Partha Pratim Roy, the Chairman of NBSTC.

Partha Pratim Roy; Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri and Dipankar Piplai, Managing Director of NBSTC inaugurated the buses at the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus in Siliguri on Saturday .

These buses can be booked online through the official website of NBSTC. It will take the tourists directly to their destination on time without any stoppages in between.

The NBSTC has introduced a WhatsApp number-9046853300 for booking and enquiry. People can also visit the official website of NBSTC www.nbstc.in for the same from April 19.

Mayor Gautam Deb stated: “NBSTC Chairman’s idea is brilliant. Hope tourists take advantage of it.”

According to NBSTC, each of the well-furnished buses have 25 seats with space for luggage The fare for 25 people on this bus will be around Rs 8000. However, the fare will differ according to the destination. There are also plans to run air-conditioned chartered buses during Puja if the response is good.