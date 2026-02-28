NBSTC floats Rs 40.17 crore tender for 93 new CNG buses

Cooch Behar: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has issued a Rs 40.17 crore tender for the procurement of 93 new CNG buses, aiming to modernize and expand its fleet across North Bengal. NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy said: “The board was entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the corporation on August 18, 2021. Since then, several initiatives have been undertaken, resulting in increased revenue alongside the introduction of new buses. Earlier, 30 CNG buses were added to the fleet. While the corporation had planned to introduce electric buses, their unavailability has led to the decision to procure additional CNG buses with support from the state government.” The new fleet will comprise 14 AC CNG buses, 56 standard buses, 18 mini buses, and five Rocket CNG buses. Roy said the move comes after phasing out old and unserviceable vehicles. Additionally, a sleeper Volvo bus has recently been inducted to enhance long-distance travel services. Meanwhile, NBSTC launched a smart card system during a special programme in Cooch Behar on Friday. Five passengers were ceremonially handed smart cards, which can be recharged and used for seamless travel across NBSTC services. The initiatives mark a significant push towards modernisation and improved commuter convenience in the region.