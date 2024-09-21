NBSTC flags off add’l bus services before Durga Puja

COOCH BEHAR: North Bengal National Transport Corporation chairman Partha Pratim Roy on Friday flagged off a rocket bus service from Cooch Behar to Kolkata; two non AC buses from Cooch Behar to Kolkata along with two CNG buses from Cooch Behar to Siliguri departing from Cooch Behar Central Bus Terminus. Before Durga Puja, additional services will be launched by the North Bengal National Transport Corporation (NBSTC). The services will be running on the Cooch Behar-Kolkata; Cooch Behar-Siliguri and Siliguri-Kolkata routes. The NBSTC also has plans to reward employees who have rendered commendable service.

NBSTC chairman Roy said: “The AC rocket bus will depart from Cooch Behar for Kolkata on Monday and Friday. It will depart from Kolkata for Cooch Behar on Tuesday and Saturday. It will run twice a week. Earlier, two CNG buses used to run and now two more were launched.”

Roy said that in the financial year 2023-24, a total of 42 buses were launched by the NBSTC. Out of these, 31 buses were flagged off by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a few days ago. At the same time, 6 non-AC rocket buses, 3 AC rocket buses and 3 CNG buses will also be launched soon.

Two rocket buses and two CNG buses will be inaugurated from Siliguri Junction on October 1. The chairman said that people should not face any problem in commuting. During Durga Puja many tourists visit this region and local residents working outside also return home. “Both locals and tourists should not face any difficulties in commuting. We have launched additional bus services keeping this in mind.”

He also mentioned that over the past two years, NBSTC staff who have delivered exemplary work have been recognized and rewarded.

“This year too we will reward them. A total of 38 people will be rewarded. Out of these, there are 18 drivers, 13 contractors, 4 mechanics and 4 checking staff. Everyone will be given cash awards and certificates of appreciation,” added the chairman.