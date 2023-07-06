NBSTC ensures passenger convenience amidst Panchayat polls

Jalpaiguri: While over a hundred government buses have been requisitioned for the Panchayat elections, the NBSTC is taking into consideration the convenience of regular passengers by providing alternative buses on selected routes.



The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has made arrangements for alternative buses on certain routes to accommodate passengers on polling day.

The corporation has ensured that alternative buses are available on all major routes, aiming to minimize any inconvenience for passengers. The NBSTC operates around 700 buses.

During elections both government and private buses to transport polling personnel and police officials to polling booths. The same applies to this year’s Panchayat elections, with a total of 300 buses from the four NBSTC divisions assigned for election duties. As a result, passenger services may be affected.

According to a source from NBSTC’s Jalpaiguri depot, 40 buses operate on a total of 16 routes, including Siliguri, Malbazar, Haldibari, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Balurghat.

Initially, 40 buses were demanded for the election but now more than 30 buses are being provided. Out of these, 22 buses are being sourced from the Jalpaiguri depot alone, while 5 buses are from Malbazar and 6 from the Maynaguri depot. Consequently, long-distance bus routes such as Tapan, Kardah, and Kanki may be temporarily suspended.