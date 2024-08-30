NBSTC enhances online booking system for long-distance buses

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is focusing on improving online booking options for long-distance bus services. Until now, online ticket bookings were limited to a specific organisation’s app. However, NBSTC has now made it possible for passengers to book tickets directly through the Bangla Sahayata Kendra (BSK) centres.

According to NBSTC officials, the integration of ticket booking for various state government transport departments has been implemented across BSK centres, including services offered by NBSTC. The corporation is placing particular emphasis on the booking of buses that cover distances of more than 300 kilometres.

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, highlighted the importance of this initiative, especially with the upcoming Durga Puja festival. “We are giving special attention to the booking of long-distance buses, particularly in anticipation of increased demand during Durga Puja. The state government has developed a mobile app that allows people to book various long-distance buses operated by the state, including those run by NBSTC. However, we recognise that many people in rural areas are not familiar with online booking systems. To address this, we’ve made it possible for them to book tickets through the Bangla Sahayata Kendra. Additionally, we are planning to extend the advance booking period for buses traveling between North Bengal and Kolkata to two months instead of one,” Roy stated.