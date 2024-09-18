NBSTC employees in Raiganj prepare models with scrap parts of buses for Biswakarma Puja

RAIGANJ: The employees of the Raiganj depot of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) have demonstrated remarkable creativity by crafting intricate models from scrap parts of buses as part of their Biswakarma Puja celebrations. These models, which include a gorilla and a haunted house, are specifically designed to captivate children and draw crowds to the depot’s premises. Since Tuesday evening, visitors from Raiganj, as well as the neighboring districts of South Dinajpur and Malda, have been coming to witness the unique model displays.

The tradition of Biswakarma Puja at this depot is more than fifty years old and has become well-known across the region. Despite most of the current staff being contractual employees, they are supported by retired workers in putting together these model exhibitions. Mridul Sarkar, one of the employees stated: “Tradition has always aimed to entertain both children and the elderly, ensuring it continues to be a major attraction during the festival. Some of our retired employees, who have such craftsmanship, also participate in the preparation of models”.

Ashok Sarkar, a retired NBSTC employee, shared that although he retired five years ago, he remains actively involved in preparing models from scrap bus parts, a passion he has maintained for over 35 years. This year’s models, including a gorilla and skeletons in a haunted house, are expected to draw a large number of visitors, adding to the charm of the event.