NBSTC dispatches 10 buses to assist stranded passengers

Cooch Behar: The Kanchenjunga Express train travelling from Guwahati to Sealdah met with an accident in the Rangapani area near Siliguri, causing several deaths and leaving many injured. In response, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has taken special measures to assist those affected.



As many as 10 NBSTC buses were dispatched to the accident site to rescue the stranded passengers. Additionally, special buses will operate from Siliguri to Kolkata to ensure seamless travel for passengers, especially those heading towards Kolkata. The accident occurred as the Kanchenjunga Express departed from New Jalpaiguri Station on Monday morning.

Consequently, the Railway department has rerouted several trains. The NBSTC swiftly implemented these measures to alleviate the passengers’ plight. Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of the NBSTC, stated: “Upon receiving news of the accident, we immediately dispatched ten buses for rescue operations. Furthermore, we will arrange additional buses departing from Siliguri’s Tenzing Norgay bus terminus to Kolkata.” He also appealed to everyone to extend assistance to the affected passengers without politicising the situation.