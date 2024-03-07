NBSTC announces salary hike for 293 temporary employees

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has approved a salary increase for its temporary workforce, affecting 293 employees who will now receive an additional Rs 1,000 per month starting from April.



Chairman of NBSTC, Parthapratim Roy, announced the salary hike, stating: “The salaries of approximately 300 individuals, including the company’s contract workers and security guards, are being increased.

Their monthly earnings, which were Rs 7,000 until now, will be raised to Rs 8,000 starting April.”

Both permanent and temporary employees of NBSTC have long been advocating for a salary increase, with workers’ unions actively pursuing the matter. The increase in salary for around 300 workers is considered a significant development. Gautam Kundu, General Secretary of the North Bengal State Transport Employees Union, emphasised the necessity of a wage increase, stating: “The current salary is insufficient for a decent livelihood. Nevertheless, we welcome this pay hike.” Dipesh Kumar Das, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the North Bengal State Transport Drivers and Trinamool Sramik Employees Union, expressed satisfaction, saying: “The organisation is actively pursuing workers’ demands and I am pleased with the decision to increase the salary by Rs 1,000.”