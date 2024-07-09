NBMCH: State sanctions Rs 1 cr for renovation of super speciality block

Siliguri: The Super speciality block of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) is not yet fully operational. However, some wards of the block have been damaged even before they have become operational.



False ceilings in many wards are damaged. Parts of the false ceiling have come loose and have become a potential risk for patients.

According to the sources, the Central agency that did the work denied taking further responsibility. Hence, the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore to renovate the wards.

Dr. Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of NBMCH said: “The Central agency constructed the building about a year ago. They have already clarified that after the handover, they will not take any responsibility for the building. The state government has, therefore sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the renovation work. We will start the indoor wards after the renovation.” In 2014, the Union Ministry of Health sanctioned Rs 150 crore for building the super speciality block in NBMCH premises. The work for which started in 2015.

In 2018, the government cancelled the contract and blacklisted the company which had been doing the construction work for not completing the work on time. After that, a fresh tender was called. The outdoor section of the block was opened in November 2022.

Later, the building was handed over to the NBMCH authorities last year. The block is not yet fully operational due to a shortage of equipment.

Last month, Kaustav Nayek, Director of Medical Education (DME) visited the hospital and had given instructions to shift wards to the new block.

It has been decided that the wards will be shifted only after renovation. The six-storied building is spread over 15,000 square meters. Different departments will be shifted to this block and the old building will be renovated.