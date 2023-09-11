NBMCH sends proposal to start hotline services to resolve power failure issues

Siliguri: To reduce power failure issues at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), the hospital authorities have sent a proposal to the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) department requesting them to start hotline services for the hospital. A proposal has been sent to the Health department for setting up a hospital for Infectious Diseases (ID) on the lines of Beleghata ID Hospital at NBMCH.



Sanjay Mallick, the Superintendent of the hospital, said this after the Rogi Kalyan Samiti meeting which was held on Monday at NBMCH. “Hotline services have already been started in Siliguri District Hospital. We have requested the WBSEDCL for similar service at the NBMCH,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb the Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity instructed the hospital authorities to form an inter-department task force to resolve issues at the hospital.

“There are several problems at the hospital. To resolve these issues, an inter-departmental task force will be helpful. If the task force conducts meetings once a month, it will be helpful for the Rogi Kalyan Samiti to resolve issues faster,” said Gautam Deb.

There are disruption of electric supply at the NBMCH, that too for long hours which causes immense problems, especially for patients and doctors. Therefore, the hospital has sent the proposal to start hotline service. A new morgue will also be set up and for this, a proposal has been sent to the state Health department.

The chairman also said that strict action will be taken against the touts who are seen in the hospital premises. “The Rogi Kalyan Samiti will communicate with the District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police to control touts. ‘Maa Canteen’ will be set up at the NBMCH also where food will be available at a highly subsidised rate. No outside foods, vehicles will be allowed to enter the hospital,” the chairman added.