NBMCH: Recovered mental health patients abandoned; police step in

Siliguri: At North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), a troubling trend has surfaced, with several patients being abandoned by their families even after recovering. According to hospital authorities, many relatives who admitted patients have stopped checking on them and refused to take them back home once they were cured.

Currently, about 16 patients remain at NBMCH. The Siliguri metropolitan police have intervened to ensure these abandoned patients are safely returned to their homes. The police have also warned that legal action will be taken against families who refuse to accept their relatives after treatment.

Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said: “We have been tracking the details of these patients. Some of them are from neighbouring states like Bihar and Assam. We are in touch with the police of those states to help reunite them with their families.”

Hospital authorities said most of the abandoned patients are those suffering from mental health issues. “Families often refuse to take them back even after being contacted, which creates a major problem for us,” said Gautam Das, assistant superintendent of NBMCH.

To address the situation, a meeting was recently held at the hospital premises where representatives from the Darjeeling District Legal Aid Forum and hospital authorities were present. The Legal Aid Forum raised the issue to the State Women’s Commission. Following a letter from the Women’s Commission to the District Magistrate of Darjeeling and the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, the police initiated the current intervention.

Amit Sarkar, president of the Darjeeling District Legal Aid Forum said: “As per our capacity, we have accommodated 37 patients in our shelter home. However, we cannot take in large numbers. If these patients can return to their homes, it will be better for their well-being and ease the burden on the system.”