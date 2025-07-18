NBMCH: Mutilated body found, attack by stray dogs suspected

Siliguri: Panic gripped the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on Thursday morning after the mutilated body of an unidentified man was found inside the hospital. The man is suspected to have been mauled to death by stray dogs.

According to eyewitnesses, the body was discovered in a corridor adjacent to the Oncology Department. Several bruises and lacerated parts of the body were seen scattered nearby, fueling suspicions that the body had been mauled by stray dogs that roam freely within the hospital complex.

The deceased is believed to be a vagabond who had been living in the hospital premises for the past four to five days. Many reported seeing him moving around the corridors, but no one could confirm when or how he died. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined. Hospital authorities were immediately alerted after the discovery, and the body was sent to morgue by security personnel. Police from Medical Outpost arrived the scene and has started investigation. Dr Sanjay Mallick, Hospital Superintendent, acknowledged the problem of dogs inside the hospital. However, he said that he is unaware of the man and how he died.

“There are multiple entry points, which allow stray dogs to move freely. At present, around 150 stray dogs are inside the premises. Many are fed by patients and their relatives, which encourages them to stay,” Dr. Mallick said.

He added that previous discussions had been held with Animal Resources Development Department and Municipal Corporation to address the issue, but no conclusive action has been taken. “We have started an internal inquiry on the incident,” he added.

The Super further stated that the unidentified man had not been admitted to the hospital, which is why his details were not recorded in the hospital system. The person could have been a vagabond.