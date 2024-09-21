NBMCH docs protest establishment of WBMC office on campus

SILIGURI: Tensions escalated at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on Friday as professors and senior doctors protested against the establishment of a West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) office within the Super Specialty Block of the hospital.

They submitted a memorandum to Dr. Indrajit Saha, the college’s principal, demanding the immediate removal of the council’s office from the campus.

The controversy dates back two months, when Dr. Saha allocated two rooms in the Super Specialty Block for the council’s office, reportedly following instructions from Kaustav Nayek, the former director of health education. Nayek himself inaugurated the office, leading to allegations that Dr. Sushant Roy, the officer on special duty (OSD) of the North Bengal Public Health department and former vice president of the WBMC, exerted undue influence to secure the location.

Doctors have raised concerns about a pervasive “threat culture” allegedly fostered by the council’s presence in the hospital, claiming it has led to corruption and intimidation within the healthcare system of North Bengal.

Dr. Swajalkumar Biswas, head of the neurosurgery department, who has joined the protest, said: “The WBMC is an autonomous organisation. However, its presence here has created an atmosphere of fear, and we will not allow it on our campus.”

Dr. Swarup Dutta, assistant registrar of the West Bengal Medical Council, defended the office’s establishment. “The office was established for organisational work. Dr. Sushanta Roy used to visit the office,” Dr. Dutta said.