NBDD sanctions over Rs 18 cr for dev works in Siliguri civic body areas

Siliguri: The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) will help Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) in multiple development works in SMC areas. The department has sanctioned Rs 18 crore and 80 lakh for SMC.



On Tuesday, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri held a meeting with Udayan Guha, minister of North Bengal Development department at Uttarkannya, the branch secretariat of North Bengal.

A detailed discussion took place about the undertaken and future works under SMC area.

“The Mayor of Siliguri had given me proposals for several development works of the city earlier. We had decided that we would provide Rs 20 crore to SMC and another Rs 20 crore for the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area. However, the requirement increased in Mahakuma Parishad area and therefore, we have made a budget of Rs 18.80 crore for SMC,” said Udayan Guha.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb said: “For better development we need more funds. Therefore, we approached the minister. Accordingly, the sum has been sanctioned for us. We will try to give a new look to the city with this development work.”

Construction of roads, drains and reconstruction of drainage systems will mainly take place under this budget. Apart from that, a bridge will be constructed at Ward 34 in SMC with Rs 2 crore which the department will provide. The bridge was a long-standing demand of the locals.

A new academic building will be constructed at Munshi Prem Chand College with Rs 5 crore.

Guha further said that the NBDD will work on repairing roads and construction of new bridges throughout North Bengal.

“A total of Rs 600 crore has been allotted to the NBDD by the state government in this financial year. With this budget, new paver block roads and small bridges will be constructed in different places of North Bengal as per the requirements. Solar lights, streetlights are being installed. Tenders floated for these projects. Work will start within a month,” the minister added.