NBDD principal secy visits Bhutni, hands out relief supplies

Malda: With the worsening flood situation in Manikchak block, Manish Jain, principal secretary of the North Bengal Development Department, conducted a thorough assessment on Tuesday. Following the meeting, Jain distributed government relief supplies to approximately 600 residents across four flood-affected booths in the Manikchak Gram Panchayat area.



A large area of Bhutni, including three Gram Panchayats, has been inundated for over a month-and-a-half, affecting at least 150,000 people and resulting in 10 deaths. Rising waters in the Fulhar River have also submerged several villages in the Harishchandrapur-II block.

The relief packages distributed by the principal secretary included essential food items and other necessities aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by those impacted by the disaster. However, Jain chose not to address the media regarding the flood status or

relief measures. The district administration is working to mitigate the ongoing crisis but numerous challenges persist as floodwaters continue to threaten the residents. According to the Irrigation department, the Fulhar River is currently flowing at 28.27 meters, dangerously close to the ‘Extreme Danger Level’ of 28.35 meters, while the Ganga River is at 24.77 meters, just above the ‘Danger Level.’ Block administrations are extending support to the affected residents and discussing evacuation plans with them.

Temporary shelters have been established in local schools, and emergency contact cards are being distributed. Medical and crop insurance camps are set to commence next week in both blocks, offering further support to those

in distress. Nitin Singhania, district magistrate Malda, said: “The administration is taking all possible measures.”