NBDD Min holds meet with Puja celebration committee members

Cooch Behar: Dinhata city is gearing up for a series of big-budget Durga Puja celebrations this year, promising to captivate the residents of North Bengal.



North Bengal Development Department minister Udayan Guha recently convened a meeting with representatives from the Puja committees to ensure the smooth execution of the grand festivity.

Guha shared his enthusiasm, stating: “The Puja pandals of Dinhata have been the centre of attraction in North Bengal every year. The pandals planned for this year are expected to surpass all previous records.”

It’s worth noting that preparations for this year’s high-budget Durga Puja in Dinhata commenced six months ago. A core committee has been constituted to oversee the Puja committees’ activities. This core committee will also ensure the smooth collection of funds and maintain coordination on various other matters.

Representatives of 35 Puja committees took part in the meet. Additionally, it was announced that a carnival would be held in Dinhata following the Puja celebrations. The top five Puja committees in the carnival will receive cash awards of Rs 10,000 each.