NB State Transport Corporation to add new buses to its existing fleet

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is going to flag off 31 diesel buses of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) and lay foundation stones for two new projects on February 7. NBSTC will take the initiative to run new buses on new routes.



Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman, NBSTC, said that about two months ago, 31 new buses were handed over to the NBSTC. However, some work that was left had to be completed. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will flag off these buses virtually from Nabanna on February 7,” Roy said.

Out of this, 10 buses will be provided to Cooch Behar Division, 7 buses to Siliguri Division and 7 buses each to Raiganj and Baharampur Divisions. After the inauguration, the buses will be run according to the list finalised by the respective depots. Among these buses, 3 from Cooch Behar to Kolkata and 3 from Alipurduar to Kolkata will be replaced by new buses. Three new buses will be run from Siliguri to Ranchi.

Roy added that the renovation of the Malaguri Bus Stand and Balurghat Bus Depot has been approved for Rs 1.5 lakh. Also, in the future, plans to modernize the Mainaguri bus stand and build a new bus depot at Dalkhola Krishnanagar will be taken up.

“We are going to get 12 new buses very soon, including nine Rocket buses and three AC buses. At the same time, 30 CNG buses are going to arrive,” added Roy. He stated that the monthly income of the NBSTC has increased considerably. The monthly income is about Rs 15 crore.