NB Khawas resigns from Trinamool Congress

Darjeeling: NB Khawas, General Secretary and spokesperson, Darjeeling District Committee (Hills,) All India Trinamool Congress and the vice-president, Central Committee, Cha Bagan Shramik Union affiliated to INTTUC has resigned from all posts as well as primary membership from the party.

In a letter to the Chairperson of the party along with copies to Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary, AITMC and Ritubrata Banerjee, state president (West Bengal), INTTUC dated November 29, Khawas apprised of his resignation “from different responsibilities that the party has bestowed” upon him, including primary membership of TMC. Khawas, however, did not specify any reasons for his resignation in the letter.

Incidentally, Khawas was earlier a GNLF leader and a councillor of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council. With the ouster of Subash Ghising-led GNLF from the Hills, after laying low for many years Khawas had joined the AITMC.

“I can serve the aspiration of the Gorkhas better from outside the TMC so I decided to resign. It was the need of the hour. The situation so demands,” added Khawas. He did not divulge

his future political plans or whether he would join any other political camp.