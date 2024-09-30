Nazirpur River embankment breach triggers panic in Manikchak area

MALDA: A crack in the Nazirpur embankment, along the Fulhar River, has triggered fresh panic among residents of Manikchak as fears of floods grow. Following heavy rainfall in Bihar, the Ganga River’s water level is expected to rise, raising concerns about potential inundation in low-lying areas of Malda.



Locals have reported cracks at nearly seven points on the embankment with two sections already collapsed. Residents, such as Amit Mondal, have expressed anxiety over the dam’s deterioration, attributing the problem to years of neglect. “The dam hasn’t been repaired for a long time. With the recent rains, large cracks have appeared, and we fear for our safety,” Mondal stated.

In a tragic incident in the Bhutni area, a 31-year-old man, Jiten Mondal, drowned while traveling with his two minor children in a tin boat. The boat capsized in floodwaters. While locals managed to rescue the children, Jiten was swept away. His body was later recovered.

In Bhutni islet, three Gram Panchayats have been submerged for over a month, isolating communities and making boats the only viable option for transportation. However, recent incidents have raised alarm, with reports of boats capsizing leading to several drownings. To improve safety, the police have enforced strict regulations on boat traffic, limiting the number of passengers to prevent accidents, and have widely broadcast warnings about the dangers. Markings are being painted on boats to indicate maximum capacity, and police are actively monitoring compliance.

On the other hand, Tajmul Hossain, minister of state for Textiles, distributed relief supplies to 250 flood-affected families of Harishchandrapur-II block, citing rising water levels in the Fulhar River which is flowing at 28.24 meters, just 11 centimeters below the ‘Extreme Danger Level’ at 28.35 meters. He criticised the central government for releasing water into South Bengal without notification, leading to widespread flooding, while assuring that West Bengal’s government is actively responding. As per the police, approximately 6,000 persons have been shifted to a flood centre located at the nearest school under Bhutni Police Station, while more than 1,000 persons to the flood centre at Mathurapur BSS School under Manikchak Police Station, and over 500 to the flood centre under Bhaishabnagar

Police Station.