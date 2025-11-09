Nayarhat: TMC accuses BJP of obstructing voter revision work

Cooch Behar: Tension flared between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in the Nayarhat area of Mathabhanga-I block on Saturday over the distribution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms. Police from Mathabhanga Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

According to Trinamool Congress, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was preparing to distribute SIR forms when BJP leader Bipin Barman allegedly arrived at the scene, threw away the forms and vandalised chairs and tables.

However, the accused BJP leader denied the charges, claiming that the BLO was distributing forms in the presence of Trinamool leaders and a Trinamool-appointed BLA-2. He alleged that he was threatened when he protested the irregularity. “The allegations of vandalism are completely baseless,” Barman said.

BJP Panchayat Samiti member and BJP’s BLA-2, Bipin Barman, stated: “There is a BLO in the area. When I went there, I saw Trinamool supporters surrounding him. When I protested against the way the forms were being distributed, I was beaten up. Trinamool leader Babulal Sarkar assaulted me.”

Refuting the allegations, Trinamool Congress Panchayat member Sanjay Barman said: “All the allegations are false. The appointed BLOs are visiting every neighborhood and household to distribute the forms. The BJP leader suddenly got angry, threw the papers around and damaged the furniture.”

As of now, no official complaint has been lodged by either party with the police.