Nayarhat Market death: Family alleges foul play

Cooch Behar: Panic gripped the Nayarhat market area of Mathabhanga early Tuesday morning after the blood-soaked body of a shopkeeper was discovered.

The deceased, identified as Subhash Barman (45), a resident of the Putimari area under Nayarhat Gram Panchayat, ran a spicy puffed rice stall near a liquor shop in the market.

According to police sources, the body was spotted around 3:30 am and immediately sent to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have recovered CCTV footage that appears to show the attack. In the video, Barman is seen lying in the mud as an unidentified individual with a covered face strikes him repeatedly with an object.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed investigation is underway,” said additional SP Sandeep Godai.

Family members alleged that Barman was murdered and are demanding immediate arrest of the assailant. Chandra Kumar Barman, the victim’s son-in-law, stated: “Subhash Barman would set up his shop daily in the market. On Monday, he left for work as usual but did not return home at night. Around 3:30 am on Tuesday, we received information about the incident. The condition in which his body was found clearly indicates he was murdered.”