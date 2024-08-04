‘Naya Bajarer Doi’ captivates taste buds

BALURGHAT: The renowned “Doi” (yogurt) from Naya Bazar in South Dinajpur district, celebrated for its unmatched taste and aroma, has transcended state borders and is now making waves in USA and Dubai.



What began as a local delicacy has evolved into a thriving industry. The yogurt is prepared using Bangladesh’s Bogra method. This in turn has given local sweet-makers a distinct identity.

Naya Bazar curd holds a special place in the culinary traditions of South Dinajpur, a must in weddings and festive occasions. It has even garnered attention from all across the state and abroad solidifying its reputation as a culinary gem. The region boasts at least 50 prominent yogurt traders in Gangarampur block alone, with additional businesses scattered across Suthal, Jadabbati, Sairapur, and Daklain areas.

The families of Naya Bazar have upheld this trade for generations, continuing the legacy of their forefathers. Local traders collect milk from rural households daily, transforming Naya Bazar into a bustling hub akin to a bustling vegetable market. The demand is such that milk, priced between Rs 40-60 per kg/litre sees daily transactions exceeding 10,000 litres. The artisans specialise in three primary varieties of yogurt: Kheer Doi, Khasa Doi, and Plain Doi, each catering to distinct tastes and preferences. Kheer Doi, in particular, commands a market price of Rs 280 per kg, while Khasa Doi and Plain Doi are sold at Rs 140 and Rs 110 per kg respectively.

For special orders, they prepare Chandrachur Doi, priced at Rs 1000-1200 per kg. The popularity of Naya Bazar Doi has expanded beyond the district and state boundaries. It is regularly transported to neighbouring Bihar and even Kolkata by bus, where it enjoys significant demand. Recently, the yogurt’s reputation has reached international shores, finding a place in markets as distant as America and Dubai, prompting plans for formal export arrangements.

Yogesh Chandra Ghosh, a veteran yogurt trader, remarked: “Our ancestors hailed from Pabna, Bangladesh, where they mastered milk processing techniques. Today, we continue their legacy, ensuring each batch of yogurt meets our high standards.”

Shakti Ghosh, another local businessman, highlighted: “Naya Bazar yogurt stands out in West Bengal due to its unique production method. Our commitment to quality has fueled its popularity not just locally but internationally.”

The journey of Naya Bazar Doi from a local favourite to an international sensation underscores its significance not just as a food item but as a cultural ambassador for West Bengal, showcasing the region’s craftsmanship and culinary excellence to the world.