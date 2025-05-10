Naxalbari officials inspect Mechi River bank

Siliguri: Authorities from Naxalbari Block administration conducted a field inspection along the Mechi River bank following allegations of large-scale encroachment on government land. The inspection was led by Pranab Chatterjee Block Development Officer (BDO) of Naxalbari. Ananda Ghosh, president of the Naxalbari Panchayat Samity, accompanied him with other senior officials.

The team visited the disputed area near Surajbar Mouja, located close to the India-Nepal border. The officials reviewed physical conditions and examined relevant documents concerning land ownership and encroachment.

The BDO assured that appropriate legal steps will be taken after a thorough verification process. “A detailed survey of the government land in this area will be undertaken by the Block Land and Land Reforms Office. Based on the findings, action will be initiated against any illegal occupation.

The inspection was prompted by complaints regarding unlawful encroachment on government land,” said the BDO. Surajbar, Shiubar and Bara Maniram Mouja are key locations along the Mechi River bank where land encroachment has reportedly occurred. Authorities have identified approximately 300 acres of government-owned land under Surajbar Mouja, a significant portion of which has allegedly been occupied illegally.

According to reports, certain land mafias are accused of illegally selling government plots at high prices to individuals from Nepal, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.Officials have stated that comprehensive documentation and a ground survey will be undertaken to ascertain the extent of the encroachment.