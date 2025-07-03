Naxalbari block: Illegal culvert demolished

Siliguri: The Land and Land Reforms department of Naxalbari block demolished an illegal under-construction culvert that was being built on canal land belonging to the Irrigation department of the Government of West Bengal at Sebdollajyot in Naxalbari.

According to officials, some land mafias had unlawfully occupied the canal area and begun constructing the concrete culvert without any permission. Their plan was to use the culvert to pave a road over the canal, enabling access to cultivated lands situated just behind it—lands that they allegedly intended to sell illegally. Acting on a complaint, the Land and Land Reforms department of Naxalbari block launched an investigation. After reviewing land documents and verifying the illegal nature of the construction, officials removed the encroachment and demolished the culvert on Wednesday.

“A concrete culvert was built on the Irrigation department’s canal land without any permission. Land mafias had planned to construct a road to sell the land beyond. After confirming the violation, the construction was removed,” said Dipanjan Majumdar, an official from the Land and Land Reforms department. “We will continue such operations to remove all illegal encroachments on government land,” he added. Authorities have begun the process of identifying those involved in this case of land grabbing and illegal construction. Strict legal action is expected to follow.