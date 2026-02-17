Naxalbari: 2 villages to get crematoriums; foundation stone laid for Rs 21 lakh project

Siliguri: Two villages in the Naxalbari block under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) are set to receive new crematoriums for the first time, fulfilling a long-standing demand. Two crematoriums to be built at Fakna Jote and Rakam Jote.



SMP Sabhadhipati Arun Ghosh laid the foundation stone for the project on Monday, for which Rs 21 lakh has been sanctioned.

For years, residents of five villages in Fakna Jote had been compelled to perform last rites along the banks of the Chenga River under the open sky due to the absence of a proper cremation facility. Locals often faced immense hardship, especially during adverse weather conditions.

With the foundation stone now laid, a permanent crematorium will be constructed in the area for the first time since Independence.

A similar situation prevailed in Rakam Jote, where villagers had to conduct last rites beside the Manja, a hilly river, without any designated infrastructure. The foundation of the new crematorium have been welcomed by the local community.

“The people of those areas had been demanding crematorium facilities for several years but did not receive them.

We are working for the people and striving to meet their basic needs. Development work is progressing across the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, and projects worth several crores have been undertaken in February alone across the subdivision,” Ghosh stated.