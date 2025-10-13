Naxalbari: 2 held for cheating during West Bengal Police exam

Siliguri: Two candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the West Bengal Police recruitment examination held at Hatighisha High School in Naxalbari on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Md. Mubashir and Rubel Sheikh, both residents of Malda district.

According to sources, the preliminary examination for the Sub-Inspector post of the West Bengal Police Service was being conducted at the school when the two candidates were caught with small handwritten notes hidden in their pockets during the security check.

Upon discovery of the cheating materials, the Naxalbari police immediately detained both individuals and took them to the police station for questioning. A suo motu case has been registered against them. The accused were produced before the Siliguri Court on Monday. An investigation into the incident is underway.