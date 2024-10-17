Naxalbari: 2 accused absconding

Siliguri: Two employees of the Manjha Tea Garden in Naxalbari have been accused of embezzling workers’ wages by fraudulently listing fake workers in the payroll system. The garden authorities have lodged an official complaint at Naxalbari Police Station.



The accused Roshan Tirki and Vinod Khalko, both sub-staff members of the tea garden, are alleged to have been embezzling funds since the 2021-22 fiscal year.

They have defrauded around Rs 1 lakh.

According to sources, the two employees placed the names of their family members, along with others, on the master roll of workers in order to receive wages fraudulently.Dhanna Ram Choudhury, senior manager lodged the written complaint against them after getting the details about the fraud. He also alleged that the accused even threatened him with death when their fraudulent activities were uncovered.

“They have been manipulating the payroll for years, including names of garden workers, their family members and even two students to extort money. I want strict punishment for them,” Choudhury stated.

Till the report was filed, both the accused were absconding and no arrests were made. The Naxalbari police have started an investigation into the case.