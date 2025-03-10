Nawsad Siddique meets CM at Nabanna

Kolkata: Nawsad Siddique, Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA from Bhangar, on Monday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna and told her that due to some administrative complications, he is unable to spend MLA-LAD funds. It was learnt that the Chief Minister assured him all sorts of help.

Some have however speculated Siddique’s visit to Nabanna. The Bhangar MLA himself clarified that no political discussion had taken place during his 25 minutes stay. “I had raised the issue in the Assembly as well. The Panchayat Samiti was not utilising MLA-LAD funds as a result the local people are being deprived,” Siddique said.

He also claimed that he took up the issue with the Chief Minister and sought her intervention in this regard.

It was learnt that the Chief Minister has told him that she would look into the issue and the Panchayat Samiti will spend funds as per the recommendation of the MLA. Siddique had earlier gone to Nabanna but that time he could not meet the Chief Minister.