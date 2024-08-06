Nawsad Siddique meets CM

Kolkata: Nawsad Siddique, Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA from Bhangar met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her room within the Assembly premises on Monday and a discussion took place between the two. The topic of discussion was not, however, clear.

Siddique has, however, claimed that he spoke to the Chief Minister over some issues related to Furfura Sharif.

Siddique is the younger brother of Abbas Siddiqui who is a Pirzada of Furfura Sharif. Ruling out any speculations, Nawsad after meeting the Chief Minister told the media that he had a brief discussion with Chief Minister Banerjee on Furfura Sharif.

Nawsad was inside the Assembly when the Chief Minister entered her room in the Assembly premises. Nawsad then stepped out of the Assembly House and went straight to the Chief Minister’s room. Earlier, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had also met the Chief Minister at her room within the Assembly premises.

Manoj Tigga who was then a BJP MLA and now an MP from the same party had accompanied Adhikari.