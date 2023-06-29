Nawab Ali Park drainage pumping stn: KMC completes work in record time

The waterlogging woes in Kidderpore and its adjoining areas is expected to be a thing of the past with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) completing the work for Nawab Ali Park Drainage Pumping Station in a record time of eight months.

Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday headed out to inspect the drainage pumping station along with DG (Sewerage and Drainage ) Santanu Ghosh and other KMC officials.

This drainage pumping station, having the deepest sumps among all the existing drainage pumping stations will be capable of flushing out stormwater from Kidderpore and its neighbourhood.

Construction work for the pumping station had started from November 2022 and the project cost has been Rs 60 crores. The pumping station was made operational soon after the Mayor’s inspection.

A heavy-duty pump is being imported from Germany for the pumping station but presently it will function with pumps from other drainage stations that are usually kept on reserve.

Residents of Ekbalpore Lane, Ibrahimpore, Dent Mission Road, Karl Marx Sarani and Sudhir Bose Road covering wards 75 and 78 will reap the benefits of the drainage pumping station.

The first meeting of the newly formed Member Mayor in Council (MMIC) held in January last year approved works of the drainage pumping station.

From November 2021, the Kabitirtha Drainage Pumping Station in Kidderpore was made operational to prevent inundation at Ward 76 and a part of Ward 77 and ease the pressure on the Mominpore pumping station.

“This pumping station at Nawab Ali Park is the third one and this trio of pumping stations will contribute to quick draining out of the water from the Kidderpore area,” a senior official of the Drainage department said.

Kidderpore has been one of the major low-lying areas in the city and in every rainy season, the local residents complained of inundation that persisted for two to three days after a heavy spell of rain.