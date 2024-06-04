Navy personnel with advanced equipment search in Bagjola Canal

Kolkata: After searching for more than a week for the missing body parts of the Bangladesh Member of Parliament (MP), Anwarul Azim Anar, three divers of the Indian Navy with sophisticated instruments conducted a search in the Bagjola Canal on Monday in Krishnamati area of Polerhat.



Anar was allegedly murdered at a flat in a housing complex of New Town. Police have arrested a butcher identified as Jihad Hawaladar and have come to know that after killing the MP, he mutilated the body into several pieces and disposed them off in

Bagjola Canal.

Meanwhile, a team of Bangladesh Police arrived and had interrogated Hawaladar. After grilling him, Bangladesh Police had requested the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to search the septic tank of the apartment from where about 3 kg of flesh was found.

To ascertain that the flesh is of Anar, his daughter is scheduled to come to India soon for a DNA test.

Meanwhile, CID had approached the Indian Navy for assistance as they have several advanced equipment to search for objects underwater. Three Indian Navy personnel had reportedly arrived from Vizag and conducted a search on Monday. However, nothing was found after several hours of searching.