‘Navratri Fiesta 2023’ to be held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Lions Club of Siliguri Go Getters and Lions Tarai Sakti are going to organise Navratri Fiesta 2023 to celebrate Navratri. Dandiya raas and garba dance will also be organised and a live music band will also be stationed.



The dress code for the event will be traditional and there will be a prize for the best-dressed couple. A fashion show will also be organised during the fiesta. Cultural programmes like folk dances and music will be held to highlight the rich culture of India.

The Lions Club of Siliguri Go Getters and Lion Tarai Sakthi, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the community and making a positive impact through various charitable initiatives.