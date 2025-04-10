‘Navkar Mahamantra Diwas’ unites thousands of devotees in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata witnessed a celebration of spirituality, unity and devotion as the grand ‘Navkar Mahamantra Diwas’ was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium, organised by JITO, Kolkata Chapter with the support of prominent Jain institutions and organisations across the city.

The day served as a unifying platform for thousands of people from all sects of Jainism and representatives of various religions in Kolkata, highlighting the strength of collective faith and harmony. Supporting the initiative to foster an era of compassion, unity and peace, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the event adding to the significance and stature of this momentous occasion.

This remarkable global initiative spanned more than 120 countries, uniting followers chanting the sacred Navkar Mahamantra, creating waves of positivity, spiritual awakening and worldwide harmony. The spiritual ambience was further elevated by the presence of revered religious gurus, monks, sadhus, sadhvis and dharmadhikaris from various faiths gathered on one platform. Additionally, the event witnessed participation and encouragement from esteemed bureaucrats, politicians and respected ministers.

At the helm of this spiritual celebration were the dynamic leaders of JITO Kolkata Chapter Dharmendra Jain (Chairman), Sumit Kothari (Chief Secretary), along with Vinod Dugar (RDB Group), Kamal Dugar (BMD Group), Rishab Nahata & Shashi Jain Dugar (Secretaries) and Vivek Jain (Treasurer). They were joined by the JITO Core Committee members: Nirmal Bindayaka Jain, Ratan Lal Dugar, Rajendra Kumar Jain (Vice Chairman) and Sandeep Bucha (Joint Treasurer).