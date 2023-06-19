Naushad: If CM can guarantee peace, will withdraw candidates

Kolkata: The Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA of Bhangor, Naushad Siddiqui is learnt to have said that if Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee can guarantee peace in Bhangor, then he will withdraw his party candidates for the safety and security of the people of his constituency.

His statement comes after Bhangor witnessed violence during the nomination filing period. An ISF worker was killed while several were injured during a clash with the TMC workers. The ruling party too lost one of its workers in the incident.

Naushad told the media that if Banerjee can guarantee him that if he withdraws the nominations of the ISF candidates, there will be peace in Bhangor, he will do so. He said that the safety of the people is his utmost priority and he does not want anyone else to die there from poll-related violence.

The ISF has alleged that TMC workers carried out violence under the leadership of Trinamool strongman Arabul Islam and Canning (East) MLA Saukat Mollah. Mollah was provided Z-category security on Sunday. Naushad Siddiqui approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday pleading that he be provided security since tension is high at Bhangor and he feels that there is a threat to his life. His petition was accepted and the case hearing is on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased ISF leader has brought murder charges against Arabul Islam, his son Hakimul Islam along with 20 others.