Nature Interpretation Centre to reopen in Neora Valley Nat’l Park after 12 yrs

Jalpaiguri: The Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC) of Neora Valley National Park is about to reopen after almost 12 years. The Jalpaiguri district Forest department has announced that this initiative is being undertaken in response to the demands of local people and tourists. However, before reopening, electrical and fire audits will be conducted, along with renovation and beautification of the NIC.



Neora Valley in Kalimpong district is one of the important national parks in the country, managed by the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division. As a pristine forest in the hills, Neora Valley is naturally different from other national parks, sparking considerable curiosity among tourists. The presence of red pandas and tigers further increases public interest. To address this curiosity, a Nature Interpretation Centre was established along the main road to Lava, providing information about Neora Valley’s forest and wildlife. However, the center was closed after the 2011 earthquake in Lachung, Sikkim and has remained shut ever since.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “This NIC was built as a model of the Neora Valley National Park. It features an entrance through a cave and was a popular tourist attraction. Due to its prolonged closure, it now requires renovation. An initial estimate of Rs 15 to 20 lakh has been allocated for this work. Along with the renovation, the centre will be beautified, including the addition of a seating area and the planting of various trees, so tourists can learn about them.”

He also mentioned that a joint assessment will be conducted to determine whether the tiger in Neora Valley is a Sikkim jungle tiger. Recently, officials from Pangolakha Sanctuary in Sikkim have made contact regarding this matter.