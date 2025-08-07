Nat’l conference held at St. Xavier’s University

Kolkata: St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata (SXUK), hosted a one-day national conference on “Emerging Issues in Accounting, Finance and Management”on July 26. The event was organised by the Father Lafont Centre for Excellence in Research and Innovation (LCERI) in association with the Indian Accounting Association (IAA), Kolkata Branch (AOP) and supported by the St. Xavier’s University Kolkata Alumni Association. This national-level collaborative initiative brought together distinguished scholars, researchers, and professionals from various institutions across the country.

IAA partnered with SXUK for this conference. The conference began with a ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a welcome address by Rev. John Felix Raj, SJ and remarks from Somnath Banerjee, Co-Convenor of the conference.

Thematic insights were shared by Prof. Soma Sur, Convener of the conference and Hony. Director of LCERI, and Prof. Ashish Kumar Sana, Secretary of IAA Kolkata Branch (AOP). The academic programme featured nine parallel technical sessions, with over 100 delegates participating and nearly 80 research papers presented.

The programme concluded with the valedictory address by Prof. Amalendu Bhunia, Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kalyani.