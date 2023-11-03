Nat’l awareness month: SNU holds seminar on cyber security

kolkata: An insightful seminar on ‘Cyber Security: Awareness and Future Possibilities’ was organised by UDYOG – Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, IPR, Innovation & Incubation, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) on October 31, the last day of the National Cyber-Security Awareness Month at the varsity



seminar hall.

The seminar had the august presence of (Prof) Dr Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, vice-chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, alongwith the three eminent speakers — Sushobhan Mukherjee, the director of Prime Infoserv, Niladri Roy, managing partner of Samavetah Softteq Solutions LLP and Abhishek Chakraborty, the senior regional manager of EC Council.

Sushobhan Mukherjee talked about a new wave of scam where cyber-criminals are withdrawing money from bank accounts through fraudulent calls and OTP, social media fraud etc. Also cyber bullying, sextorsion, morphing of images on social media, etc.

Niladri Roy spoke on Cyber Security Audit, Cyber Implementation, and how start-ups or organizations can get help from other Cyber security agencies to audit cyber data.

Abhishek Chakraborty made valuable remarks on how the Cyber Security

industry is developing as the new industry where a lot

of freshers are being

recruited worldwide.