Nationwide terror plot: Eight held

Kolkata: In a countrywide crackdown, eight persons, including two from Bengal, were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly plotting terror attacks across the country and having suspected links with Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladesh-based outfits.



Raids were conducted in Bengal and at Uthukuli, Palladam and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tamil Nadu, where six arrests were made. The action followed intelligence inputs about a terror module planning strikes at multiple locations.

Earlier, on February 7, posters with anti-national messages such as ‘Free Kashmir’ were found on metro pillars near Kashmiri Gate. During investigation, police identified those who affixed them, traced their route and mobile phones, and found suspected links with the ISI in Pakistan.

Among those arrested, a few are Bangladeshi citizens allegedly using fake Aadhaar cards. All eight were in contact with foreign handlers. Police said provocative posters appeared at 10 places, including near Delhi Metro areas, carrying slogans like ‘Azad Kashmir’, besides social media posts supporting militant activities.

Based on these inputs, Delhi Police conducted raids in Tamil Nadu with local police assistance and arrested six suspects working in a garment factory under fake identities. Fake Aadhaar cards, 16 SIM cards and eight mobile phones were recovered.