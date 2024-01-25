National Voters’ Day: Booth-level officers felicitated in Malda

Malda: Malda district administration felicitated and awarded 47 best booth level officers (BLO) while celebrating the National Voters’ Day on Thursday at the Town Hall in English Bazar.



Further, Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) and persons with disability (PwD) voters were also felicitated. A total of 10 new PwD electors were invited to the programme for distributing voter identity cards and felicitation to motivate young voters to the booth on poll day.

Tushar Pal, of Shibrampally in Old Malda, an assistant teacher of KC High School, Gazole, who represented India in the international World Cup cricket for Persons with Disabilities has been made the voter’s icon of the district and felicitated.

At 12 pm, a Tricolour rally with almost 300 persons was from Malda College Ground to Malda Town Hall. Students from different schools took part in the rally with senior officers of the district. One tableau with the theme of model polling station was launched and the mascot of district Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, Fazlibabu (modelled on Fazli mango) was unveiled.

Piyush Salunkhe, additional district magistrate (election), held an interactive session with the future voters about the importance of polling.

Nistha Kundu, a new voter, said: “I’ll vote for democracy to be retained and expect all-round development of my country by the elected persons.”

Salunkhe said: “Our aim is to bring more electors to the polling stations from all corners of the society. We also read out the national voters day pledge in the programme for building up an environment of free and fair voting by all.”