National Lok Adalat to be organised on March 9

The National Lok Adalat organised by the Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee is scheduled to take place on March 9 in the High Court premises.

It is conducted to facilitate settlement of cases pending in the High Court by and amongst the parties through ADR mechanism. The application of the parties interested in getting their cases settled before the National Lok Adalat can be submitted till 5 pm on March 4 at the CHCLSC office in the Centenary building.

In a notice issued by the Secretary of Calcutta High Court Legal Services Committee, applications received after the deadline will be considered for the next Lok Adalat keeping in mind the time taken to requisition the case records from the respective department as well as finalisation of the benches and the respective cause-lists. “...i) no reconstruction of file will be entertained if, case record is not available before the Lok Adalat Bench, ii) cause list of this Lok Adalat will be prepared on the basis of availability of case records only,” it was stated in the notice.

Last year in December, over four lakh cases were taken up by 412 Lok Adalat benches across the state. According to a news report, around 3.6 lakh cases were disposed of and the settlement amount was over Rs 260 crore. In the high court, five benches had operated. Out of 121 matters, 85 were reportedly disposed of.