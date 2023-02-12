National Lok Adalat resolves 943 cases in Malda

MALDA: Out of 1,448 cases, 943 were solved by the National Lok Adalat in Malda. Cases worth about Rs 6 crore regarding non-recovered loans have been settled by Lok Adalat.



The National Lok Adalat was held by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA,) Malda. On Saturday, Malda DLSA conducted Lok Adalat forming nine benches in Malda Sadar and two in Chanchal subdivision to resolve pre and post-litigation cases. Various cases involving banks, BSNL, and MACC were settled.

The nine benches in Malda Sadar and two in Chanchal subdivision included a Judge and an advocate in each bench. Cases worth Rs 5,76,52,432 were settled in the event of debts.

The National Lok Adalat was organised under the District Judge and Chairman of DLSA, Justice Rashid Alam and the Secretary of DLSA, Arpita Ghosh. "The programme of national Lok Adalat was successfully organized in our district. We settled many cases. We will have similar Lok Adalats in future for speedy settlement of cases." stated Ghosh.