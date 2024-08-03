National Library hosts its first-ever film fest; 12 films from 139 countries selected

KOLKATA: Till now, you must have gone to the National Library of India in Kolkata for books and research materials.



But now, you can also visit the library if you are interested in watching new-age cinema. Surprised? Well, for the first time ever in the 188-year history of the National Library, which is revered by bibliophiles worldwide, a film festival is being held here.

The National Library of India in association with the West Bengal Pollution Control Board, has started the first-ever F5 International Film Festival (F5IFF’24) from Friday.

With 12 films selected from over 150 entries from 139 countries, the three-day festival was inaugurated on Friday by Moon Moon Sen, Tnusree Chakraborty, Dr Kalyan Rudra (Chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board), and others. The festival runs until August 4.

Unlike other film fests, this one celebrates new-age cinema with a dedicated focus on heritage conservation, the abatement of environmental degradation, and climate change mitigation. This unique festival brings together a diverse group of filmmakers, artists, heritage aficionados, bibliophiles, and climate activists. The festival highlights climate change through relevant films like ‘The Fukushima Disaster - The Hidden Side of the Story’ from the United States and ‘System Change – A Story of Growing Resistance from Germany. Apart from a stellar line-up of short films, documentaries and feature films, there are also panel discussions, cultural programmes and award shows.

“This festival is more than just a celebration of cinema. It’s a call to action. By bringing together filmmakers, artists, and activists, we hope to inspire change and foster a deeper understanding of the critical issues facing our world today,” said Sourav De, founder-director of F5IFF’24.